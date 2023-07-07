Young V&A: Museum criticised for removing trans poster from display
Bosses of the Young V&A museum have been accused of being transphobic for removing a poster supporting transgender rights.
The poster, reading "Some people are trans, get over it", had been part of a display at the newly revamped museum.
It was taken down just before the east London site was re-opened - a move described as a "red flag" by author Rowan Ellis.
The V&A said the decision was "complex" and "not intended to be exclusionary".
The museum, which is aimed at children under 14, said the poster was among "several" items which had been cut from an exhibition about the use of graphic design as a campaign tool.
A spokesperson said the decision had been taken by its "senior team" and was "part of a wider programme that we are developing on how we present gallery content in a more considered and inclusive way for 0-14-year-olds".
They said two trans-inclusive books had also been removed from the museum's shop before the re-opening of the Bethnal Green site because they were aimed at children aged 14 and over.
The author of one, Rowan Ellis, said she could "understand" that decision, but the removal of the poster was a "red flag".
The Here and Queer author told the BBC she believed the decision was "absolutely" transphobic and she could not see "any other reason" why it would be removed.
"It's not controversial," she said. "It is a simple poster that says that trans people exist and if that is going to be removed, then how can we expect to have the type of inclusion the V&A says it stands for?
"Children are not incapable of understanding that trans people exist."
The V&A has confirmed that while the transgender poster produced by the LGBTQ+ rights organisation Stonewall was removed, the charity's equivalent gay poster remains part of the display.
Ms Ellis, who is also an advocate for LGBTQ+ education, said she found that decision "tricky".
"They think that there is something fundamentally different about that conversation in a display for young people - they think it's more adult, more controversial, more complex, so they wanted to remove it," she said.
Robbie de Santos, a spokesman for Stonewall, said: "It simply shouldn't be controversial to be saying some people are trans."
He added that it was "worrying to see free expression being clamped down on".
The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union said it was working with the Prospect trade union and the V&A LGBTQ+ working group to persuade the museum's leaders to reverse their decision.
However, it said it had received no response to repeated letters and no changes had been made following a recent meeting with museum managers.
Steven Warwick, a PCS union secretary, said: "Naturally, the lack of engagement with the director and the V&A not returning the objects are extremely disappointing."
The V&A said it was "fully committed to presenting an inclusive programme and visitor experience across all our museums".
