Several injured after car crashes into primary school in Wimbledon
Several people have been injured after police said they were called to reports a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, south-west London.
The Met Police said officers were called to a primary school in Camp Road just before 10:00 BST.
Several people are being treated at the scene for injuries by paramedics.
London Fire Brigade says it is also there and has sent two fire engines and two rescue engines.
The Met Police said: "We are aware of several casualties. We await further updates regarding injuries."
