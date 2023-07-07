Bow crane collapse: Family angry over lack of answers three years on
The family of a woman who was killed when a crane collapsed on her house say they feel "let down" over the investigation.
June Harvey, 85, was found on the first floor of her home after the 65ft (20m) crane crashed down in Compton Close in Bow, east London, in July 2020.
Ms Harvey's family are also suing three companies over her death.
One of the firms said it was "fully committed to supporting the authorities' investigation".
Swan Housing Association added that "as the process is ongoing, we would not make any further comment at this stage".
The other two companies being sued for the collapse of the crane are Swan Commercial Services Limited and PGCS Partnership Limited.
The BBC approached both of the firms for comment.
Ms Harvey's niece, Jacqueline Atkinson, 66, and her son Sam Atkinson, 31, who were living in the house at the time of the collapse said they had suffered physical and psychiatric injuries.
Mr Atkinson told the BBC: "I feel very disappointed and let down by the authorities who are supposed to be there to protect us and it feels like they have completely disregarded us and our mental health.
"Not only is the lack of answers frustrating, but also the serious lack of communication between the police, HSE (Health and Safety Executive) and ourselves.
"The wait for the conclusion to the investigation has been agonising.
"I really hope we know more about the cause of the accident which led to my aunt's death very soon."
HSE inspector Gordon Nixon said: "This has been a challenging and thorough investigation while good progress has been made, inquiries are ongoing.
"We understand this is still a difficult time for June's family as we approach the anniversary we remain committed to bringing this investigation to a conclusion as soon as possible."
The Met Police said the investigation was ongoing and it had nothing more to add.
Since the collapse three years ago, Mr and Ms Atkinson have moved home several times.
They were first relocated to a hotel provided by their landlord until January 2021 before being placed into a property provided to them by Tower Hamlets Council, which they said was initially "uninhabitable" due to its lack of kitchen.
A kitchen was added and the pair continued to live at the property until March but said they had to move out due to the psychological impact of a crane being erected nearby.
The BBC has contacted Tower Hamlets Council for a response.
