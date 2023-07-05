ULEZ: London mayor has power to expand ULEZ, High Court told
- Published
The mayor of London has "express power" to expand the capital's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) into outer London, the High Court has heard.
Lawyers for five Conservative-led councils that are challenging Sadiq Khan's plan to expand the ULEZ, argued he acted unlawfully by applying an order "varying" existing regulations.
Mr Khan's barrister said it was legal to bring in changes to the scheme.
Currently ULEZ covers the area between the North and South Circular roads.
From 29 August, the Labour mayor wants to expand the ULEZ to include the whole of Greater London, bordering Buckinghamshire, Surrey, Kent, Essex and Hertfordshire - covering an area three times as big as the current zone.
Under the scheme, drivers of the most polluting vehicles will have to pay £12.50 a day to enter the zone. If they don't pay, they face a fine of £160.
Outer London councils Bromley, Bexley, Hillingdon and Harrow, as well as Surrey County Council, are trying to block Mr Khan's expansion plans at the High Court judicial review.
Their barrister Craig Howell Williams KC told the court on Tuesday Mr Khan did not have the legal right to vary existing regulations in this way, saying the approach would "bypass legal safeguards", a claim contested by the mayor's lawyer on Wednesday.
"All that's happening is that new standards are being applied to different classes of vehicles," said Ben Jaffey KC, representing the mayor and Transport for London (TfL).
He said the law allowed TfL to make changes to the existing scheme, including adding new roads, different classes of vehicle and charges.
He argued similar orders had been made several times, including to create the ULEZ in 2019, and had not been challenged.
Prior to the ULEZ being introduced, the Low Emission Zone (LEZ), which separately applies to lorries, buses, large vans and coaches, was created in 2007.
"If the argument were good, one might expect it to have come up before," Mr Jaffrey KC said.
The councils also claim the mayor needed consent from the transport secretary to expand the ULEZ onto trunk roads.
However, Mr Jaffey KC said that permission was given in 2006 before the LEZ, was introduced.
"Consent does not need to be given again," he said.
The hearing continues. A judgement is not expected until later this month.
