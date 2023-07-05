Islington double murder inquiry: Man charged
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering two people who were fatally stabbed in north London.
Leonardo Reid, 15, was stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington, at about 23:30 BST on 29 June, while a 23-year-old man died from stab wounds in hospital later.
A third man suffered a stab injury.
Abel Chunda, 27, of Highgate Hill, Islington, has been charged with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
He is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been released on bail.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.