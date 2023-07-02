Four injured in Hammersmith cemetery dog attack

Cemetery in Field Road, HammersmithGoogle
Police were called to reports that four people had been hurt in a cemetery on Field Road, Hammersmith

Four people were taken to hospital following a dog attack in a Victorian cemetery in west London on Saturday.

All four suffered bites in the attack which happened at Margravine Cemetery near the Barons Court area of Hammersmith at about 11:15 BST.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Metropolitan Police officers arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

Officers were able to restrain and seize the dog quickly, the force added.

It is unclear what breed of dog was involved in the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson said detectives from the Central West Command Unit are investigating.

Margravine Cemetery was opened in 1868 and laid out by local architect George Saunders who designed Gothic-style lodges and chapels in the grounds.

