Three teens charged with murder of boy found stabbed in London canal
Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Victor Lee, who was found dead in a canal in north-west London last Sunday.
Victor's body was pulled from the Grand Union Canal after police were called to reports of a stabbing. He was declared dead at the scene.
Three boys, aged 14, 15 and 17, were charged with murder and robbery on Saturday.
They are set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A post-mortem examination on Wednesday concluded that the 17-year-old from Ealing died from stab injuries.
Police are continuing to appeal to the public for information and witnesses, earlier asking for dashcam footage of anyone driving near Scrubs Lane between 17:15 and 18:15 on Sunday.