London Pride in pictures: Huge crowds turn out for parade
The UK's biggest LGBTQ+ festival returned to the streets of the capital on Saturday with tens of thousands of people marching through central London.
Revellers were seen dancing and waving rainbow flags on the streets as the parade kicked off at midday.
Organisers estimate more than 30,000 participants from across 600 organisations took part in London's annual Pride Parade.
There were colourful scenes across the city as huge crowds joined the brightly-coloured procession of floats, performers and dancers.
Pop hitmaker Rita Ora performed in Trafalgar Square to help mark the momentous occasion.
She joined Queen star Adam Lambert - who headlined the event, and created its official track You Make Me Feel Mighty Real.
Despite a brief disruption by Just Stop Oil, the parade continued and was watched by tens of thousands of people.
