Teen fatally stabbed and pulled from Grand Union Canal named
A teenager who was fatally stabbed and then found in the Grant Union Canal in north west London has been named by police.
Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, was pulled from the water near Scrubs Lane after police were called to reports of a stabbing on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.
On Friday the Metropolitan Police arrested three teenagers, all on suspicion of murder.
The trio - aged 14, 15 and 17 - remain in custody at a south London police station, the Met added.
Police said a post-mortem examination held on Wednesday gave the cause of Victor's death as stab wounds.
Det Ch Insp Brian Howie continued to appeal for information and dashcam footage of anyone driving near Scrubs Lane between 17:15 and 18:15.
He added: "We are continuing to provide Victor's family with support during this traumatic time and our thoughts remain with them."
