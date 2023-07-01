Man held over double stabbing in Islington as teenage victim named
- Published
A boy who was one of two people who died in a multiple stabbing has been named by police after a man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
The Met Police said emergency services were called to Elthorne Road, Archway, just after 23:30 BST on Thursday.
Leonardo Reid, 15, from Islington, was pronounced dead at the scene and a 23-year-old man died later in hospital. A third man also suffered a stab injury.
A 46-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
The force said the man remained in custody.
Witnesses said a music video was being shot when the attack happened.
A police representative said on Friday that it was believed a large number of people were present at the time.
They added that post-mortem examination would be "conducted in due course" to establish the cause of the deaths.
Ch Supt Andy Carter said his thoughts were "with the families of the two victims, who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident".