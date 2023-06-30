Sabita Thanwani: Man admits killing student in university halls
- Published
A man has admitted killing a psychology student at her City University halls in central London.
Sabita Thanwani, 19, was found under a duvet and sheets with a cut to her throat in Clerkenwell on 19 March last year.
Maher Maaroufe, 23, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility during a hearing at the Old Bailey.
He will be sentenced at the same court in September.
At a previous court hearing the prosecution described how the defendant and Ms Thanwani had been in a relationship prior to the morning of the killing.
They arrived at the student accommodation in Arbour House at 01:00 GMT and soon after a neighbour overheard various noises and screams coming from the room and called emergency services, the court was told.
"The victim was asking for help and saying she thought the defendant was going to kill her," the prosecutor said.
Police made their way to the flat and saw blood staining around the bed, as well as blankets and duvets on the floor.
Before they arrived the defendant had left the building but as he did so he was seen by officers wearing a balaclava, the court was told.
It was then established from CCTV that the defendant had jumped over a fence into Joseph Trotter Close at 05:00 where he was discovered asleep under a tarpaulin in a garden shed.
'She did not die'
As he was arrested he head-butted one of the officers, the court heard.
Maaroufe was charged on 21 March, at which time he said: "No. She did not die."
In a statement released at the time of her death, Sabita Thanwani's family described the student as "our angel" and said she had a "radiant smile and incredible heart".
"Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone," they said.
The defendant appeared by video link from Broadmoor hospital for the hearing and the prosecution accepted the manslaughter plea.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating an emergency worker.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk