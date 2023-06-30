Boy, 15, and man stabbed to death in north London
- Published
A 15-year-old boy and an 23-year-old man have been stabbed to death in north London, the Met Police has said.
Police were called to Elthorne Road in Archway at about 23:30 BST on Thursday where they also found a third man, 28, with non-life threatening stab wounds.
The victims' families have been informed and no arrests have been made.
Police believe a large number of people witnessed the attack and have put in place a Section 60 order granting additional stop-and-search powers.
Ch Supt Andy Carter said: "My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident.
"We will support our colleagues as they investigate, and members of the public will see an increased policing presence in the area.
"A man and boy have lost their lives and we must now work together to identify those responsible and remove them from our streets."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk