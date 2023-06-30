ULEZ claim not supported by public data - UK Statistics Authority
The mayor of London's claim that 90% of households in outer London meet Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) standards is not supported by publicly available data, the UK Statistics Authority says.
From 29 August, the most polluting vehicles within Greater London must pay a £12.50 daily charge or a £180 fine.
One in six cars registered in outer London did not meet ULEZ standards last year, separate figures show.
City Hall said it "notes that further background should have been provided".
The BBC has repeatedly requested the exact data behind the 90% claim from the mayor's office, including the number of vehicles captured on camera, but this has never been provided.
The expansion plans face a judicial review next month.
The official statistics watchdog called on the mayor to provide more details to back up the claim and said it was part of a pattern where the mayor's agency Transport for London (TfL) made public claims without publishing supporting evidence.
The Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR), the independent regulatory arm of the UK Statistics Authority, looked at what Mr Khan has said about ULEZ after a complaint from Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham Munira Wilson.
She said Mr Khan's claim about how few households would be hit by ULEZ was "misleading."
TfL said at the time that nine out of 10 cars seen on its cameras "driving in outer London on an average day" did not comply with ULEZ standards.
However, Ms Wilson said this was not evidence about the number of households affected.
A separate freedom of information request by the BBC to TfL showed one in six cars registered in outer London did not meet ULEZ standards last year, based on figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
In his letter to Ms Wilson, UKSA chairman Sir Robert Chote said: "We are satisfied that data collected by TfL at the time supports the mayor's claim that nine in 10 cars seen driving in outer London now meet ULEZ standards.
"However, data on households in outer London who have a car that meet ULEZ emissions standards are not available.
"The statement made by the mayor relating to households in outer London is therefore not supported by publicly available data.
"The data underlying the mayor's claim on cars driving in outer London were not available to the general public at the time, either from the mayor's office or from TfL.
"Users requesting clarification were provided with additional information, but that too was not made available on an equal basis to the general public."
Sir Robert said that this was "inconsistent" with "principles of intelligent transparency" and the Code of Practice for Statistics to which the mayor and TfL voluntarily subscribe.
"This case is one of several examples raised with us in which TfL has made statements or issued press releases based on unpublished TfL data or where data quoted are not provided with sufficient context," he said.
"This prevents interested members of the public from being able to verify the figures, which can undermine trust in the organisations producing the analysis and their other outputs.
"While some additional information has now been published, I would urge the mayor and TfL to make this material fully accessible to support understanding on what is a topic of high public interest."
Ms Wilson said the mayor "has serious questions to answer".
She said: "The case for delaying this scheme is now overwhelming. Not even the mayor knows how many households in outer London have non-compliant cars.
"We need far more openness from City Hall if the public is going to buy into this scheme."
A spokesperson for Sadiq Khan said: "City Hall welcomes confirmation that the OSR is content with the accuracy of the statement that nine out of 10 cars seen driving on an average day in outer London are ULEZ compliant.
"We note that further background explaining the data should have been provided at the time."
