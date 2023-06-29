Elizabeth line suspended due to swan on the track
Elizabeth line services through London have been suspended because of a swan on the track at Paddington.
Passengers on board a number of services said they had been told the bird was blocking part of the route.
Transport for London (TfL) said there was "an obstruction" on the track which had halted trains between Heathrow Airport in west London and Abbey Wood in south-east London.
One passenger complained on social media: "How hard is it to move a swan?"
"Has nobody been on the shooing course. I cannot believe you closed the entire Elizabeth line for a swan on the tracks," they added.
Passengers reported being held on trains — which do not have toilets — for up to hour due to the swan.
The incident was first reported just before 13:00 BST.
National Rail Enquiries blamed the issue on "animals on the railway".
TfL added there were "severe delays" on the rest of the line.
The Elizabeth line stretches from Reading in Berkshire and Heathrow Airport to Shenfield in Essex and Abbey Wood.
