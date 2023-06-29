Just Stop Oil: Three charged after activists disrupt Ashes Test at Lord's
Three people have been charged after climate change protesters disrupted the first day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia.
Two Just Stop Oil protesters went on to the pitch after play began at Lord's on Wednesday. They spread orange powder before being stopped by wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes.
The powder was then cleared and the game resumed a short time later.
The Met Police said three people had been charged with aggravated trespass.
Judit Murray, 69, of West Ewell, Surrey, Daniel Knorr, 21, of Oxford, and Jacob Bourne, 26, of Hyde Park, Leeds, were all bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 31 July.
