Park Royal: Murder arrest after woman, 77, found dead
- Published
An elderly man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 77-year-old woman was found dead in her north-west London home.
The woman, who had suffered a head injury, was discovered after police were called to Harold Road, Park Royal, on Sunday over fears for her welfare.
A 74-year-old man was arrested at the scene before being taken to hospital due to concerns about his health.
The Met said the suspect and the woman were known to each other.
Det Ch Insp Rebecca Reeves added detectives were not looking for anyone else in relation to the woman's death.
"I know that local people will be shocked by this incident and additional foot patrols are being conducted to reassure the community," she said.
"Our thoughts are very much with the victim's family."
