Daniel Korski: Tory mayoral hopeful denies groping TV producer Daisy Goodwin
Conservative London mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski says "I just didn't do what is being alleged", after novelist and TV producer Daisy Goodwin accused him of groping her 10 years ago.
Ms Goodwin says Mr Korski sexually assaulted her by putting his hand on her breast during a meeting at 10 Downing Street.
Speaking to Talk TV, he said: "All I can say is that she is wrong".
He insisted he was still in the race to become the Tory mayoral candidate.
Asked if he has always been faithful to his wife, Mr Korski said: "I've had a fantastic marriage to my wife and I don't think it's appropriate to talk about anything else."
The Conservative Party has said it will not investigate the allegations as no formal complaint was made.
