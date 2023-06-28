London renting: 'I can't rent anywhere affordable as a single mum'
Blanket bans on renting to people with children will be outlawed when the Renters Reform Bill comes in to effect, but it is an issue that still very much exists and one that is even preventing some families from viewing certain properties.
For the past 16 months, an exasperated Sharon Morey has been keeping a video diary as she searches for a two-bedroom property to rent for her and her 10-year-old daughter.
"It's so stressful, it really, really is, I just want a home," she tells me. "I just need my own space."
"Having a home is a basic."
In the time Sharon's been searching for a property in Biggin Hill, rents have gone up.
According to Rightmove, average asking rents for a two-bedroom property in that area of Bromley is £1,653 per calendar month.
That is up by 15% compared with this time last year.
"I think it's a really scary time for people that rent at the moment, so many families need somewhere to live and there's just not enough housing," Sharon says.
Higher demand for properties than the number available is one of the issues, not just in London but across the UK.
Sharon tells me she has been staying with her parents as a temporary fix to her housing troubles while she tried to find somewhere near enough to her daughter's school and her job at a homelessness charity in Croydon.
But, she she says finding somewhere is proving impossible because of a combination of high rents and landlords unwilling to rent to people with children.
"I saw three really good flats a while ago and they all said, 'don't accept children'," Sharon says.
"I feel that single mothers are discriminated against.
"I work full-time and I have a fairly good wage but obviously it's not going to be the same as a two-income family."
Sharon says she has applied for between 25 and 30 homes but hasn't been able to secure anywhere and believes it's partly down to prejudice as, although she works just under 38 hours a week, her rent would be topped up by housing benefit.
She adds: "I think they think if you are on any form of benefit, you're not going to respect the place as much as if you aren't.
"I think you could be earning a million pounds, it doesn't mean you're going to treat that home with any more respect."
"I like a clean place, I've never trashed a place, my child has never drawn on walls."
What are your renting rights?
- How much can my landlord increase the rent? It depends on your agreement but rises must be fair, realistic and in line with local properties and there's usually a month's notice.
- Can my landlord evict me? Landlords need to follow strict rules such as giving written notice. Once the notice period ends, the landlord can start eviction proceedings through court.
- Can a landlord refuse people on benefits? No. DSS policies are unlawful discrimination, says charity Shelter. Some councils have lists of private landlords who rent to tenants claiming benefits.
There's more on your renting rights and where to go for help here.
Homelessness charity Shelter says data suggests one in five families are barred from renting a home because they have children.
New laws will make it illegal for landlords to have blanket bans against people with children or those in receipt of benefits but exactly how this will be implemented is not yet known.
I recently spent a morning calling estate agents inquiring about two-bedroom properties in an area known for being popular with families and good for schools.
One of the first I spoke to said the landlord did not want children in the home because they were "worried" about the stairs.
Another said no to children because the second bedroom was "too small".
When challenged, the estate agent conceded the landlord just did not want children in the home.
A third estate agent said they would need to check if the landlord was "allowing" kids, but I didn't get an answer despite two follow-up calls.
"Single women should be able to go out there and rent just as someone that someone that's in a relationship," Sharon tells me.
"I am working and working hard every single day so I can afford to rent somewhere I just need the opportunity.
"I need a bit of a break."
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLHC) commented on Sharon's case and said if any prospective tenant believed a landlord or letting agent had discriminated against them, they would be able to seek enforcement action through the relevant local council or a resolution through the new Private Rented Sector Ombudsman.
"This case is completely unacceptable," said a DLHC spokeswoman.
"We are taking action by outlawing unacceptable discrimination against families and we will bring forward legislation at the earliest opportunity."
The government emphasised the proposed ban would make it illegal for landlords and agents to discriminate against families with children and would support tenants to take action if needed.
'Somewhere we can call home'
Although Sharon says she understands and respects landlords have a choice about who they rent to, she feels blocking people with children from renting is adding to the pressure on homelessness.
She is now looking to move to Sussex where rents are cheaper - but once again Sharon has been told children aren't allowed in the flats she has inquired about.
She says she's trying to save up to six months' worth of rent to pay up front so she has a better chance of securing somewhere.
"What I really want is a place for me and my daughter," she says.
"A flat, a small house that we feel safe in, and that we are paying our rent in. Somewhere we can call home".