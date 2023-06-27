Police seek accomplice of burglar killed in Brentford

Police want to speak to this unidentified man about the stabbingMet Police
Police want to speak to this unidentified man about the stabbing

A man was trying to get into a flat to commit a burglary when he was stabbed and killed, police have said.

Darren Augustine died in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford, west London, in the early hours of 26 April.

Police have released an image of a man who was with Mr Augustine as the pair prepared to burgle the property. They say "they need to know who he is".

A man arrested on suspicion of 44-year-old Mr Augustine's murder remains on bail.

Det Insp Jason Fitzpatrick from the Met Police's Specialist Crime Command said: "CCTV analysis has confirmed this man (in the photograph) was with Darren and attended the flat in Brentwick Gardens... I would urge anyone who knows his identity to come forward and speak to police."

Met Police
Darren Augustine was a father of two

Following Mr Augustine's death, his family said in a tribute that the father of two "did not have a bad bone in his body".

Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of murder soon after the stabbing.

Of that number, 10 people from inside the flat were released with no further action and continue to assist with the investigation, police said.

A 28-year-old man who was arrested on 1 May on suspicion of Mr Augustine's murder is due to answer police bail in early August.

