Stabbed teenager pulled from West London canal dies

A murder investigation has been launched following the stabbing of a teenager in Ladbroke Grove, west London.
Police were called at 17:45 BST on Sunday to reports of a person who had been stabbed being in the canal by Scrubs Lane.
Officers and London Ambulance Service staff attended the scene.
A 17-year-old male was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at the scene at 18:10.
Officers said his next of kin have been informed.
Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were continuing.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday.
