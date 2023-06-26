London Pride 2023: Trains and buses wrapped in rainbow colours

Bimini from RuPaul's Drag Race is part of the campaign

Some of London's buses and trains are being wrapped in rainbow colours as part of this year Pride celebrations.

Transport for London (TfL) is launching a campaign celebrating the city's LGBTQ community ahead of Saturday's parade.

Those featuring on posters include Gok Wan, Bimini from RuPaul's Drag Race, Nick Grimshaw and Queen MoJo.

"We are proud to continue to support Pride by sharing Pride messages across our network," Patricia Obinna, TfL's director of diversity & inclusion said.

This bus has been wrapped along with a London Overground and Elizabeth line train

