Nelly Akomah death: Man charged with murder, burglary and fraud
A man has been charged with the murder of a 76-year-old woman found dead in south London.
The body of Nelly Akomah was discovered on Wednesday by paramedics at a house in Ladbrook Road in Thornton Heath.
Hugo Da Silva Pires has been charged with murder, burglary and fraud, and Catia Feliciano, 31, charged with fraud and perverting the course of justice.
The pair, of Fernham Road, Thornton Heath, are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.
They were arrested at Stansted Airport on Friday, Ms Akomah's family has been informed.
A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are taking place to establish the cause of death, police say.
