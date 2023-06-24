Shock as back of three-storey house collapses in Hackney
- Published
A man who heard a "loud sound" was shocked when he opened his window to find a three-storey terraced house nearby had collapsed in east London.
Emergency services were called at about 12:15 BST to Gloucester Drive in Hackney where they found the back of the house had collapsed from roof level to the ground.
The entire back of the house has sheared away, leaving bricks and rubble scattered over neighbouring gardens.
No-one has been reported injured.
The 31-year-old who witnessed the collapse, but did not want to be named, said it was "very scary".
"All I heard was a loud sound and the building I live by shaking like there was an earthquake," he said.
"When I looked outside the window, the entire building was collapsed."
Rescue teams
London Fire Brigade said five fire engines and three fire rescue units along with about 60 firefighters attended.
Crews were seen on ladders assessing the scene from over a neighbouring wall.
Most of the roof of the building had fallen down apart from a steel beam connecting the outer wall to a neighbouring property.
Station Commander Jon Singleton, who was at the scene, said: "In hot and humid conditions, crews from our Urban Search and Rescue teams worked tirelessly, alongside our drone team and police search dogs, to ensure that there were no casualties trapped under the rubble.
"Thankfully no injuries are reported."