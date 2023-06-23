Uxbridge by-election full candidate list revealed
- Published
The candidates for the upcoming by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip have been announced.
The by-election was triggered when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson quit ahead of the judgment of the Privileges Committee.
The election has been confirmed for 20 July.
All voters are now required to bring photo ID with them to the polling booth.
These are 17 candidates running in the election (listed alphabetically).
This page will be updated as we learn more about the candidates.
- Blaise Baquich, Liberal Democrat
- Danny Beales, Labour
- Cameron Bell, Independent
- Count Binface, Count Binface Party
- Piers Corbyn, Let London Live
- Laurence Fox, Reclaim Party
- Steve Gardner, Social Democratic Party
- Ed Gemmell, Climate Party
- Sarah Green, Green Party
- Kingsley Hamilton, Independent
- Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
- Howling Hope, Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- 77 Joseph, independent
- Rebecca Jane, UKIP
- Enomfon Ntefon, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Leo Phaure, Independent
- Steve Tuckwell, Conservative Party
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk