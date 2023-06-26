Lib Dem MP Munira Wilson tables motion to delay ULEZ expansion
- Published
A London Liberal Democrat MP has tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM) in Parliament to delay the expansion of the city's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).
Munira Wilson, who represents Twickenham, west London, is also calling for a doubling of the scheme's budget.
And the Lib Dems would also like the scheme to be extended to all Londoners.
A Mayor of London spokesperson said: "Sadiq recently expanded eligibility for his £110m scrappage scheme."
They added: "Tens of thousands more Londoners are now eligible to apply for cash grants.
"He has been clear that the decision to expand the ULEZ was not an easy one, but necessary."
EDMs are motions submitted for debate in the House of Commons for which no day has been fixed.
As there is no specific time allocated to EDMs, this motion is unlikely to be debated.
Broadly the ULEZ scheme pays car owners to scrap older vehicles, which tend to produce higher CO2, particulate and other emissions.
'Reckless'
Speaking to the BBC about why she tabled the motion in Parliament, Ms Wilson said: "The plans are being rushed through without enough thought for how people will cope from a financial or practical perspective.
"This is simply not the right time to add more pressure on people's wallets. It's reckless to do this in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis."
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, which oversees clean-air policies, has been contacted for comment.
The EDM also calls for an additional government-funded scrappage scheme for commuters from neighbouring counties.
Currently the £110m scheme is only open to Londoners on certain means-tested benefits.
The Liberal Democrats wish to see the scheme expanded so all Londoners are eligible to apply for the £2,000 grant to replace their car.
Analysis
Tim Donovan, BBC London Political Correspondent
Because they rarely get debated, EDMs are usually primarily a way to publicise and raise awareness.
Think glorified press release.
Here it reminds us that while Liberal Democrats in London say they want to see air quality improved, their beef here is with this policy and its particular implementation.
Expansion of the ULEZ is happening too fast and with inadequate mitigation, they say.
The politics of this are important for Liberal Democrats who hold only outer London seats where ULEZ is potent and where Conservatives are their main rivals.
They also eye Tory-held seats in the counties encircling the capital.
So Liberal Democrats are careful to aim their fire at a Tory government as much as a Labour mayor - arguing there should be more money from both to compensate people prepared to scrap their non-compliant cars.
Sadiq Khan is currently facing another challenge to the expansion of the ULEZ.
Five Conservative-led councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey - have begun legal action over the expanded scheme.
The councils were granted permission to challenge the legality of how the ULEZ plans developed, in a judicial review that will begin on 4 July.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk