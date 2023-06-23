UK weather: Met Office issues yellow heat-health warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow hot-weather warning to a number of regions across England for this weekend.
Temperatures are expected to reach nearly 30C (86F) in some parts.
Seven regions have been given the yellow warning, which means that the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions should take extra care.
The alert will stay in place until 09:00 BST on Monday.
Regions included in the warning are: London, the South East, the South West, the East and West Midlands, the East and Yorkshire and Humber.
Issued by both the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the yellow warning states that the weather will be "unlikely to impact most people" but could have adverse consequences on "those who are particularly vulnerable".
The alert will be in place all weekend, and follows a heatwave that hit the UK earlier this month.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, who is head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said there would be "another sustained period of hot weather" in the coming days so "it's important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun".
He said the hot weather could "primarily impact" those aged over 65 and anyone with a pre-existing health condition.
The UKHSA advises everyone in affected areas to drink plenty of water, keep out of direct sun between 11:00 and 15:00 and draw the curtains in rooms facing the sun.
