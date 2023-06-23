Kabir Garg: Doctor jailed for dark web child sexual abuse images
A junior doctor has been jailed for six years for his role in a dark web chat site dedicated to sharing images of child sexual abuse.
Kabir Garg, 33, from Lewisham, south-east London, pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court to facilitating the exploitation of children.
Until he was arrested in November, he had been working as a psychiatrist for South London and Maudsley NHS Trust.
Garg had acted as a "moderator" of the site, the court had heard.
This involved overseeing the running of the site, which included giving advice in private messages on how to share images.
When he was arrested, the National Crime Agency (NCA) found thousands of indecent images on a laptop and SD card at his flat which had 522 category A images, which is the most serious category.
Examinations of his devices also uncovered numerous medical journals and articles that discussed the psychological impact of child sexual abuse on a child, which the NCA said showed he understood the "devastating impact such actions have on children".
'No choice'
Bethany Raine, specialist prosecutor of the Crown Prosecution Service's Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said his crimes were "especially shocking given his role as a NHS psychiatrist, treating vulnerable members of the public, and his understanding of the psychological impact of sexual abuse on children.
She added: "When faced with the evidence of his crimes, Garg had no choice but to plead guilty."
She said the case illustrated the determination of investigators and the CPS to pursue child sexual offenders, including those who have moved their "vile activity onto the dark web".
"These sites are horrific and have no place in society," she added.
At a hearing on 9 January 2023, Garg pleaded guilty to one count of facilitating the exploitation of children, three counts of distributing indecent images of children, three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possession of a prohibited image of children.
After Garg was jailed on Friday, the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust said it hoped it the sentence brought a "sense of justice and closure to all those impacted by his deplorable actions".
