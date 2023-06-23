Detectives looking for missing London man's body in East Midlands
Police looking for a man last seen alive in London two years ago have begun searching two East Midland areas.
Frank McKeever was spotted on 28 August 2021 on Highbury Park, which is a road in Islington, north London.
Met Police officers are searching Lutterworth Road in Leicestershire and Welford Truckstop, a service station in Northamptonshire.
Although the body of the 63-year-old has not been found, two people have been charged with his murder.
Det Insp Laura Nelson, of the Met, said: "Frank's family are distraught and their grief is compounded by the fact that his body has not yet been found. Our specially trained officers are supporting them.
"[These officers'] diligence and hard work have led to us identifying the two sites... that we believe could have great significance."
She added that East Midlands police officers were helping the Met with its inquiry.
The detective also urged anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the two places that are being searched, in late August or early September 2021, to contact them.
At the Old Bailey in January, Mr McKeever's stepdaughter Surie Suksiri, 31, from Islington, north London, and Juned Sheikh, 48, of Camberwell, south London, both denied murder.
The pair also denied preventing the "lawful decent burial of a body" and will face trial at the same court on 2 October.
