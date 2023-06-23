Nelly Akomah death: Two held at Stansted Airport on suspicion of murder
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 76-year-old woman was found dead in south London.
Nelly Akomah was discovered at a house in Ladbrook Road, Thornton Heath, on Wednesday morning by paramedics.
A murder investigation was launched and in the early hours of Friday, a man aged 28 and woman, 31, were arrested at Stansted Airport, the Met Police said.
Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn said the force was investigating the possibility of a burglary at Ms Akomah's house.
She said: "I don't underestimate the level of concern in the local community following this shocking incident and there are various suggestions circulating about what may have happened.
"At this stage, we are investigating the possibility that there was a burglary at Nelly's address.
"I must stress that our investigation is in its very early stages and we are working to establish what exactly happened."
Ms Akomah's family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A post-mortem examination was started on Thursday and the Met said it was waiting for the results.
While formal identification awaits, detectives named Ms Akomah as part of a public appeal for information.
Ms Blackburn added: "I want to reiterate my appeal to the wider public.
"We need to know what led to Nelly's sad death. If you haven't already spoken to officers and you have information, footage or anything that could help our investigation please do so without delay."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk