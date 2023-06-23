Central Middlesex Hospital attack: Man charged over double stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were stabbed at Central Middlesex Hospital in north-west London.
Matteo Bottarelli, 43, of Central Way, Park Royal, has also been charged with two counts of threatening violence with a bladed article in a public place.
It comes after two men, believed to be aged in their 40s, were attacked at the hospital in Park Royal on Wednesday.
Mr Bottarelli will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
Armed police were called to the hospital at 13:18 BST where they found the men with injuries thought to have been caused by a mattock - a type of pick-axe.
Neither is in a life-threatening condition, but one of the men's injuries "may be life-changing", the Met Police has said.
The suspect was initially arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder but following police inquiries, he was further arrested on a third count.
The third person did not sustain any injuries, police said.
Mr Bottarelli was initially treated for injuries, but was later released into police custody.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related.
