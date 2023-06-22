Man suspected of masterminding illegal migrant crossings arrested

A man suspected of organising illegal migrant boat crossings across the Mediterranean sea has been arrested.
The 40-year-old Egyptian national is accused of smuggling thousands of people from north Africa to Italy by running an operation from the UK.
He was held in Hounslow, west London on Wednesday by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and questioned on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.
Officers believe he worked with people-smuggling networks in north Africa.
NCA senior investigating officer, Darren Barr said: "We suspect this man has been running his operation from the UK and masterminding the smuggling of thousands of migrants.
"The type of boats organised crime groups use for crossings are death traps and sadly many people have died after incidents in the Mediterranean, which demonstrates the level of danger."
Several incidents involving migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean into Europe have occurred in recent months.
Last week, dozens of people died when a fishing boat transporting migrants sank off southern Greece.
The UN believes between 400 and 750 people could have been crammed onboard the vessel, with hundreds feared dead.
Nine Egyptian men have pleaded not guilty to causing the disaster.
