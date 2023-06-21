Armed police officers at London hospital after stabbings
Armed police are at Central Middlesex Hospital in London after at least two people were stabbed.
One of the injured people has life-threatening injuries and London Ambulance Service said it treated two people at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police says a third person has "self-inflicted" injuries and has been arrested.
The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened with a heightened police presence.
Officers will remain at the hospital as searches are carried out but the Met said it was satisfied no one else was being sought.
Staff were evacuated from the building while the incident was being dealt with.
The force added it was not being treated as terror-related.
The London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said the building was locked down as a "precautionary measure".
"We have now reopened the hospital and services will continue as normal," it said.