Armed police respond to incident at London hospital
- Published
Armed police are responding to an incident at Central Middlesex Hospital in London.
The Metropolitan Police says one man has been arrested.
The London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, confirmed an incident was taking place but said it was still trying to establish details.
The hospital is in the centre of the Park Royal business estate, on the border of Brent and Ealing.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
