Matiu Ratana: Man guilty of murdering Met Police sergeant
A man has been found guilty of murdering a Met Police sergeant by shooting him in the chest with an antique gun he had smuggled into a south London custody centre.
Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, died of a chest wound after being hit by two bullets at Croydon's Windmill Road custody block on 25 September 2020.
Louis De Zoysa, 25 and from Surrey, had claimed diminished responsibility.
But a jury at Northampton Crown Court ruled he had acted deliberately.
He will be sentenced on 27 July.
During the three-week trial, the jury was shown distressing video footage of the New Zealand-born sergeant being hit by the first of three shots discharged by De Zoysa.
A second bullet struck him in his thigh before De Zoysa was wrestled to the ground by other officers.
Sgt Ratana died of his injuries in hospital.
De Zoysa, who was living in Banstead, Surrey, was left with brain damage after a fourth shot which he fired while on the floor hit an artery in his neck.
He now uses a wheelchair and has communication difficulties.
When he was arrested in London Road, Norbury, officers did not find the .41-calibre revolver he had on him. It had been loaded with six rounds.
They did discover a bag contained seven bullets and cannabis and he was taken into custody.
During the trial, prosecutors said De Zoysa "retrieved" the weapon from a holster under his left arm, while handcuffed to the rear, as he was being transported to Windmill Road in a police van.
CCTV evidence suggested he managed to get hold of the gun with his right hand about 16 minutes before the shooting and then hid it in the back of his overcoat.
