Windrush children's experiences told in Brixton exhibition
- Published
A new exhibition is opening in south London exploring the impact of the Windrush generation's migration on some children who were left behind.
Known as "barrel children", youngsters who were left in the Caribbean when their parents emigrated were sometimes sent gifts and essentials in barrels.
The exhibition opens on Thursday, to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush in 1948.
Co-curator Nadine White said it recognised stories of "displacement".
She said it also looked at themes of "reconciliation".
Marilyn Fontaine, whose parents emigrated to London as part of the Windrush generation, received "barrels" from her mother.
"I remember a couple of [barrels] coming over," Ms Fontaine said. "Mum had sent us some clothes and some sweets, but we didn't get any of it."
Instead, her aunt distributed the contents to her cousins when it arrived.
At age six, Ms Fontaine travelled across the Atlantic for three weeks with her 12-year-old sister to join her family in Notting Hill, she said.
"We got off the ship and we were waiting with our suitcase," she said. "And then this man comes along and he embraced both of us.
"I didn't know him. I don't know who he was," she said of her father, who she no longer recognised.
The two girls travelled with him to the family's home in Westbourne Park Road, Notting Hill.
'We're not going back'
"I met my younger siblings," Ms Fontaine said. "I'd opened the door and saw my mum and I just saw this woman. I didn't know who she is.
"After dinner, I sort of tugged on my sister's skirt and I said to her 'let's go now'.
"She sort of gave a little laugh and said 'this is home now, we're not going back'."
Memories similar to those of Ms Fontaine will be shared in the new multi-media exhibition at the Black Cultural Archives, Brixton.
Co-curator Jasmine Pierre said it was an "honour to platform these stories", as a descendant of the Windrush generation.Lisa Anderson, of the Black Cultural Archives, said: "It's important to acknowledge the emotional and psychological ripple effects of the challenges this generation endured.
"Families were fragmented, identities were ruptured, indignities were suffered. Whilst many triumphed through adversity, many did not."
Over A Barrel: Windrush Children, Tragedy and Triumph is set to run until 10 September.
