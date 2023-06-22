Thornton Heath murder investigation after elderly woman found dead
- Published
Related Topics
A murder investigation has begun after a woman in her mid-70s was found dead in south London.
Police were called to a house in Ladbrook Road, Thornton Heath, at about 10:40 BST on Wednesday where the woman had been found dead by London Ambulance Service paramedics.
The Met said her family had been informed and that formal identification and a post-mortem examination would take place in due course.
No arrests have been made.
Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation but I am urging anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.
"An elderly woman has lost her life and it is vitally important that we establish what happened."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.