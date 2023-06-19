Paddington Green stabbing: Teenager's death sparks murder inquiry
- Published
Related Topics
A teenager has been stabbed and killed in central London.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Paddington Green, a conservation area in Westminster, arriving at about 13:40 BST.
Police, who have opened a murder investigation, believe the victim was 17 years old. No arrests have been made.
The force is appealing for anyone who witnessed the stabbing to come forward.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk