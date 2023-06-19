Hounslow: Murder investigation after family found dead in home
Police are treating the death of a woman whose body was found in a flat in west London as murder.
Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, is believed to have died from multiple sharp-force wounds to the neck, the Metropolitan Police said.
She was found dead on Friday alongside Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Maja Wlodarczyk, 11 and Dawid Wlodarczyk, aged three.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Wlodarczyk's cause of death to be sharp force injuries to the neck.
However, the Met said it was "not able to provide further details as to the circumstances of his death at this stage".
In a statement, the force said it was called by Maja's school at 15:12 BST on 16 June "since they and her friends were concerned that she had not attended school since 12 June, and family members had not replied to messages".
