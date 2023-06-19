Hounslow: Murder investigation after family found dead in home
Police are treating the death of a woman found dead alongside her partner and two children as murder.
Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, died from multiple sharp-force wounds, the Metropolitan Police said.
She was found dead at a flat in west London alongside Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Maja Wlodarczyk, 11 and Dawid Wlodarczyk, three.
Officers are not looking for anybody else in connection with the deaths.
The Met said Mr Wlodarczyk's had died from neck wounds.
The children's post-mortem examinations are due to take place on Wednesday at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
In a statement, the force said it was called by Maja's school at 15:12 BST on 16 June "since they and her friends were concerned that she had not attended school since 12 June, and family members had not replied to messages".
Officers later forced entry to the family home in Staines Road in Bedfont, Hounslow, where the four bodies were found.
Police said they do not yet know when the four died, but inquests into their deaths will open and adjourn on Tuesday at West London Coroner's Court.
The family's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would like to assure the community that specialist detectives continue to investigate the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and I will continue to provide further updates as soon as appropriate.
"Officers remain at the location and forensic examination of the flat is ongoing."
