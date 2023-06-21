Housing provider removing prams and plant pots over fire risk
Residents at an apartment block in north London claim their housing association is threatening to remove items like plant pots and prams over alleged safety concerns.
People living in Bakersfield, Holloway, said a letter from Notting Hill Genesis declared any items sitting outside in shared spaces must be removed.
The letter claimed the objects represented a "severe fire hazard".
The housing provider said it was not its intention to cause distress.
On Wednesday 7 June, residents of the apartment complex said they woke to find letters from Notting Hill Genesis pinned to individual items sitting outside in shared spaces.
Among the items adorned with letters were a chair, numerous bicycles, potted plants, pushchairs, shoes and clothes.
The letter warned that "on or after 21st June" all items found in the communal areas will be removed.
Michael Schaeble, who owns a flat in Bakersfield, said the "needless edict" would diminish the quality of life for many residents.
He received a letter requesting his plant pots be removed, something he deems an "overly prescriptive interpretation of fire safety laws."
Mr Schaeble said he wants "honest and transparent fire regulations" that not only protect residents, but "allow for some autonomy over the spaces that we own and love."
'Legal duty'
One family told the BBC that the pushchair they use for their two-year old daughter was also threatened with removal.
Tom Dixon and his family live on the first floor and have a front and back entrance, but keep the pushchair outside the front door.
He claimed the pushchair was threatened with removal by the property manger, over perceived safety concerns.
Mr Dixon said the circumstances were "confusing" and that the building managers "haven't applied any individual thinking."
He hoped Notting Hill Genesis would be "a bit more supportive of the community."
In a statement to the BBC, Notting Hill Genesis said its priority was to keep residents safe.
"As well as being the right thing to do, we have a legal duty as a landlord to reduce the risk of fire by checking for issues and taking preventative action as necessary."
It added that items like buggies and bikes were "highly flammable" and "impeded escape routes".
While the firm apologised for causing distress, it reiterated that it is "duty-bound" to Fire Risk Assessment (FRA) responsibilities - which includes removing items from communal areas.
