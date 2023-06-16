Hans Zimmer proposes to partner during O2 Arena live show
- Published
Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer surprised audiences at London's O2 Arena by proposing to his partner live on stage during a show.
The 65-year-old brought Dina De Luca on to the stage on Thursday night before asking her, "will you marry me?"
Amid rapturous applause from the crowd, his partner nodded and the pair embraced and shared a kiss.
Zimmer is renowned for his award-winning scores for movies like the Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean.
He had been performing at the second of his two shows scheduled at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, south-east London, where he played songs from a range of his famous soundtracks.
During the show the composer called his partner on to the stage, before asking her: "Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?
"Will you marry me?"
Following the proposal - which appears to have been accepted - Zimmer played more songs with his now-fiancée sat next to him.
He told the crowd "I've got this one little number left" and performed Time from the Oscar-winning thriller, Inception.
The German composer, who has been married twice before, has been nominated for 12 Oscars over his career, winning Best Score for the Lion King in 1995 and Dune in 2022.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk