Wembley stabbing: Murder charge after woman found fatally injured
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was fatally stabbed in north-west London.
Tejaswini Kontham, 27, from Hyderabad, India, died after she was found with multiple stab wounds at a property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, on Tuesday.
Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, 23, has been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of a second woman found in the same property.
The second woman suffered stab injuries which were not deemed life threatening.
Mr De Morais, of Neeld Crescent, Wembley, is due to appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The Met Police said two other people who were arrested in relation to the incident have been released with no further action.
