Man found dead on Streatham railway line after police chase
- Published
A man has died after being pursued by police in south London.
The man, aged 34, had failed to stop for police when he was driving a car in Streatham at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday, the Met Police said.
The car later crashed in Brunswick Mews and the man ran from the scene. He was later found dead, lying on a railway line near Estreham Road.
The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), is investigating the incident.
Officers attempted to stop the man as the car he was in approached Streatham High Street.
The Met said the man was last seen alive on foot in Potters Lane before officers lost sight of him.
After he was spotted on the railway track, officers from the Met requested the power to the lines be turned off so they could be safely accessed.
Paramedics later approached the man, who had died.
His next of kin have been informed, police said.
Officers from the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards have also been informed.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk