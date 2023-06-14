Tejaswini Kontham named as Wembley knife attack victim
A woman who was stabbed to death in north-west London has been named by police as Tejaswini Kontham.
The 27-year-old was found with knife wounds after officers were called to a property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.
Ms Kontham, from Hyderabad, India, died at the scene. A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Wednesday.
A 23-year-old man arrested in Harrow on Tuesday evening on suspicion of murder is currently in police custody.
A man, 24, and a woman, 23, were also held on suspicion of murder at the scene.
He remains in custody while the woman was released without further action.
A second woman, aged 28, was taken to hospital with stab injuries which are not life-threatening.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said it had been "a fast-moving investigation".
"I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community," she said.
"I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish exactly what happened."
