Boris Johnson: By-election confirmed for former constituency
The government has confirmed a by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the former constituency of ex-prime minister Boris Johnson.
Business in the House of Commons began earlier with government Chief Whip Simon Hart issuing the writs for the vacant seat.
The by-election will take place between 21 and 27 working days from the issuing of the writ.
Some Labour MPs in the chamber cheered when Mr Hart announced the by-election.
Although an official date has not yet been fixed, the timing of the announcement means the by-election is set to take place between 13 and 21 July.
The former prime minister announced on Friday he was standing down as an MP, formally doing so on Monday by accepting the post of crown steward and bailiff of the Chiltern Hundred - part of the convoluted process under which MPs resign.
In his official resignation statement, Mr Johnson said he had decided to step down "for now" after he received a report from the MP-led Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over lockdown parties at Downing Street.
Mr Johnson accused the committee of mounting a "witch hunt" against him, determined to "drive me out of Parliament".
The committee is set to publish its conclusions this week, but is unlikely to do so on Wednesday, as expected.
'ULEZ referendum'
The Conservative Party are yet to confirm its candidate for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, while the Labour party has selected Camden councillor Danny Beales.
In the 2019 election, Mr Johnson won 52.6% of the vote, with a slim majority of about 7,000 ahead of the then Labour candidate Ali Milani.
A Conservative Party source has told the BBC the by-election will be turned info a "referendum" on the expansion of the capital's ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) into outer London, set to come info force on 29 August.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's clean-air policy has been met with strong opposition from the Conservative Party.
Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands posted a video of himself campaigning in the area asking residents about their thoughts on the ULEZ.
Labour's candidate Mr Beales said: "Local people don't view this as a binary issue.
"The Conservatives may want to run a single-issue campaign here, but I don't think that will wash with voters."
London mayor Mr Khan has been contacted for comment.
On Saturday, Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty, announced he would immediately stand down.
Mr Adams, an ally of Mr Johnson, had previously said he would not seek re-election.
His resignation means a by-election in the North Yorkshire constituency has been triggered, and the chief whip also issued the writs for the vacancy in the Commons earlier.
As a result, the by-election is also set to take place between 13 and 21 July.
Last Friday, former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries said she would resign her Mid Bedfordshire seat, with immediate effect.
However, she is yet to tender her official resignation, putting a by-election in her constituency on hold.