Three arrested after fatal stabbing in Wembley
Three people have been arrested after a woman was fatally stabbed in north-west London.
The 27-year-old victim was found at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, at about 10:00 BST on Tuesday.
A 23-year-old man, who was located in Harrow at around 18:00, was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Met said.
A man, 24, and a woman, 23, were arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene. The man is in custody. The woman was released without further action.
A second woman, aged 28, was taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening.
Concern in community
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said that it has been "a fast-moving investigation".
"I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community," she said.
"I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened."
The victim's next of kin are yet to be informed.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.
