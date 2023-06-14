Grenfell Tower: Community considers future of building six years on
- Published
Any decision on the future of Grenfell Tower must have bereaved families at the forefront, a survivor has said.
The government has pledged to support a "fitting and lasting memorial" to honour the 72 people who died.
Possible options for the site, if the building is taken down, include a memorial garden, monument or museum.
Survivor Edward Daffarn, who is a Grenfell United committee member, spoke ahead of the sixth anniversary of the fire on 14 June 2017.
"We have to respect that the bereaved families are moving at different paces around their ability to make decisions about the future of the tower, so we need to be patient," he said.
"When those decisions are made, we're going to need an enormous amount of pragmatism, an enormous amount of compassion and understanding among ourselves as a community because no individual is going to get exactly what they want on that site."
The tower stands in north Kensington, west London, covered in a protective wrap showing a green heart and the message "forever in our hearts".
A report published last year by the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission, made up of those affected by the tragedy, said it was the government's responsibility to decide if the tower stays up or is taken down.
But if the latter happens, there has been a promise to ensure materials from the building are available to be used as part of any memorial.
Marcio Gomes, who lived on the 21st floor, said: "You'd think Grenfell would be the catalyst for change, we still have this material that burns and the government is still not really doing anything about it. It's very difficult to take.
"But today I'm going to be thinking about getting together and finding some kind of peace."
Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said: "Six years on and the community is still waiting for answers. No-one responsible has yet been held accountable."
A civil settlement has been reached for victims of the disaster but no criminal proceedings have taken place.
A government spokesperson said: "A decision on the future of Grenfell Tower will not be made without further conversations with bereaved families, survivors and local residents.
"The government is committed to supporting the independent Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission in the creation of a fitting and lasting memorial, determined by the community, to honour those who lost their lives in the tragedy."
Secretary of state Michael Gove has pledged statutory legal protections for leaseholders with cladding problems.
Last year, he pledged new advice for assessing property safety, that no leaseholder in a building worth more than £11m will face cladding costs as well as a £27m fund to pay for fire alarms and sprinklers to end so-called waking watches.
The Memorial Commission continues to gather views from bereaved families, survivors, local residents and the local community, before publishing its final report - expected in the autumn.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk