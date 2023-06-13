Sgt Matiu Ratana: Met officer murder accused sad he died, jury hears
A man accused of murdering Metropolitan Police custody sergeant Matiu Ratana has told a jury he felt "sad" that the officer died.
Louis De Zoysa agreed that CCTV footage showed him firing a gun at 54-year-old Sgt Ratana, who was shot at Croydon custody centre on 25 September 2020.
Asked what murder meant, 25-year-old Mr De Zoysa said: "Kill."
He told the court that he had not meant to kill Sgt Ratana nor to cause him really serious harm.
As he began giving evidence at Northampton Crown Court, Mr De Zoysa sat in a wheelchair in the well of the courtroom with a small whiteboard and marker on the desk in front of him.
In a modified oath, he promised to tell the truth and confirmed his name and date of birth using the whiteboard.
The prosecution alleges Mr De Zoysa, from Banstead in Surrey, "pulled the trigger on purpose four times" while he was handcuffed in a holding room.
The court has heard that the first and second shots hit Sgt Ratana, the third hit the wall during a struggle with officers and a fourth hit the defendant.
The trial continues.
