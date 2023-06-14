Leyton: Olympic-sized ice rinks to open
Two Olympic-sized ice rinks will be opening in east London as part of a £30m renovation.
On Saturday, Lee Valley Ice Centre in Leyton will also be unveiling a new gym, dance studio and café alongside the ice-skating facilities.
The existing centre was a community stalwart for 37 years, but was struggling to keep up with demand.
Anyone visiting the centre's opening day will be able to skate for £1.
Olympic gold-medallist Robin Cousins, who skated at the old centre in the 1980s, will head a "soft- launch" event on Wednesday for an exclusive group of skaters, children and local stakeholders.
Cousins, who is president of British Ice Skating, described the venue as a "game-changer".
He said the new rinks would be "the perfect place to launch Skate UK, our new national learn-to-skate programme".
Funded by the Lee Valley Regional Park Authority (LVRPA), the redevelopment is intended to be a "world-leading ice venue" and a hotspot for the local community.
Alongside the new facilities, the redevelopment has also seen close to £3m invested into nearby biodiversity and community projects.