Man critical after he was left at Enfield petrol station
- Published
A man is in critical condition after he was dragged from a car and left at a petrol station in north London on Saturday.
The man, in his 50s, was found collapsed on the forecourt of a BP petrol station in Bullsmoor Lane, Enfield by paramedics at 09:00 BST.
He was transferred to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.
Met officers arrested and later bailed a 42-year-old man in connection with the incident.
Detectives said a man in a silver Mercedes drove into the garage shortly before 05:00.
He pulled the man from the car and left him on the ground in the petrol station before driving off, the force said.
Officers appealed for dashcam footage from anyone who was driving in the area before 05:00 on Saturday.
